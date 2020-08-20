Thousands of Taiwan Government Email Accounts ‘Hacked by China’

China has been accused of hacking government emails belonging to Taiwan, accessing roughly 6,000 email accounts. The email accounts were hacked by the Chinese government in an attempt to steal data, according to officials. Taiwan admitted that the damage to their networks was large in magnitude, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Taiwan has accused China of perpetrating an ongoing cyber campaign since 2016 when Taiwan elected President Tsai Ing-wen. The government has stated that at least 6,000 emails have been compromised, but the extent of the damage remains unknown. The infiltration was made public because Taiwan wanted to alert other countries of the threat China poses.

