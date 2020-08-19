Large Orgs Plagued with Bugs, Face Giant Patch Backlogs

According to a new study by the Ponemon Institute called the State of Vulnerability Management, large companies find an average of almost 780,000 individual security bugs when conducting routine network assessments. Security researchers also found that an average of 28% of the vulnerabilities discovered in routine checks will go unpatched for 6 months or longer. Researchers have stated that this creates an easy target for cyberattackers and cybercriminals.

The report released by the Ponemon Institute consisted of 1,800 IT professional’s responses to a series of survey questions. Each IT specialist surveyed worked at a company with more than 1,000 employees. Most alarming, the survey concluded that the average backlog of bugs for these companies, in total, is over 57,000 identified vulnerabilities.