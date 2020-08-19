CyberNews Briefs

IcedID Trojan Rebooted with New Evasive Tactics

19 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Security researchers have found that the IcedID Trojan has been redesigned to include new techniques in its attacks, including password-protected attachment, keyword obfuscation, and minimalist macro code. The updates were uncovered after a new phishing campaign launched recently that leveraged the malware.

Paul Kimayong recently released a report on the malware and phishing campaign, which was discovered in July. The campaign also uses a dynamic link library, a feature that contains code and data that is available for use by more than one program at the same time. The IcedID malware was largely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the new upgrades make detection hard and may mean that the malware is here to stay.

