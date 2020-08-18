News BriefsTechnology

Pentagon Launches New Task Force to Study UFOs

The Pentagon has set up a task force that aims to investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. The initiative will be spearheaded by the Department of the Navy. The investigative unit was reportedly set up due to sightings and incidents reported by US military personnel.

The formation of the group was also formed to gain insight into the nature and origins of UFOs, particularly after Defense officials and Congress were unable to explain flying objects detected near military bases and restricted airspace. In April, the Defense Department released three videos that were taken by US Navy pilots depicting UFOs operating in inexplicably aerodynamic ways.

