Hackers Stole 1 Terabyte Of Data From Billion-Dollar U.S. Liquor Maker

REvil ransomware launched an attack against Brown-Forman, the Kentucky based company that runs liquor brands such as Jack Daniels, Finlandia vodka, and Korbel champagne. REvil reportedly stole over 1 terabyte of data from the company, demanding payment and threatening to leak the information. REvil operators allegedly had access to the company’s systems for over a month, during which they were able to methodically explore the network, including its cloud-based services.

However, a Brown-Forman employee detected the attack before the data was encrypted, saving the company from a disastrous attack. Although REvil operators attempted to encrypt the data, Brown-Forman was able to mitigate the imminent threat by catching the attack early on. Although REvil had access to ultimately all of the liquor maker’s data, nothing was encrypted.

