US Disrupts Three Cyber-Enabled Terror Campaigns

The US government has reportedly dismantled several cyber-enabled terrorist financing campaigns, resulting in its largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency associated with terrorism. The US took down sites run by Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaeda, and ISIS. The Department of Justice announced the successful intervention yesterday in a statement released to the public.

The groups were allegedly using cryptocurrency and social media to attract donations and members, as well as to finance their terror campaigns. The US reportedly seized millions of dollars from over 300 associated cryptocurrency accounts, as well as four websites and four Facebook pages. The sites were falsely advertising COVID-19 related merchandise, such as face masks and PPE.

