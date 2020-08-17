Scammers in London posed as staff members at the Ritz Hotel to steal credit card data from customers staying at the hotel. The Ritz is currently investigating the data breach, which occurred earlier this month. The company released an announcement on Twitter stating that they were made aware of a potential data breach within the food and beverage reservation system.

The chain hotel stated that the security incident leaked data that may have played a role in a social engineering scam that aimed to steal more valuable financial information such as bookings and banking information. The scammers posed as employees and used call ID spoofing to appear to be calling from the hotel, requesting financial information from customers.

Read More: Ritz London suspects data breach, fraudsters pose as staff in credit card data scam