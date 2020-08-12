Microsoft’s August Patch Tuesday saw fixes for 120 vulnerabilities, including two zero-days actively being exploited in the wild. The patches cover 13 different Microsft products and services, marking the third-largest Patch Tuesday update in the company’s history. Trend Micro researcher Dustin Childs stated that if Microsoft keeps up the Patch Tuesday pace throughout the rest of 2020, it will likely ship more than 1,300 patches within the year.

The vulnerabilities fixed this month include those found in Windows, Edge, ChakraCore, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Dynamics, and other products and services. 17 of the patched bugs are rated Critical, while 103 are ranked as Important. According to Microsoft, two of the vulnerabilities were under active attack and one of these was publicly known as of yesterday.

Read More: Microsoft Patches 120 Vulnerabilities, Two Zero-Days