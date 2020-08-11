Russia Registers World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Despite Safety Concerns

Russia has registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine despite concerns that the medication flew through trial periods and may not be safe to administer. President Vladimir Putin announced the vaccine registration, which marks a huge milestone in the fight against the infectious disease that created a global pandemic. Western countries have spoken out about the vaccine’s development and accelerated clinical evaluations, which could cause safety concerns.

Russian officials compared the vaccine registration with the Cold War space race, in which the US and Russia rushed to see who could dominate space travel and exploration. The vaccine’s registration may offer Moscow some prestige to its scientific legacy inherited from the Soviet Union’s excellency in technology development. Critics of the vaccine’s registration state that Russia may be sacrificing the safety of its citizens through improper and rushed trial periods that do not ensure the vaccine is effective and healthy.

