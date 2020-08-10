Terrorists Kill Six French Aid Workers in Niger, Government Says

On Sunday, six French aid workers and their local guide were killed in a terrorist attack carried out by Jihadist militants on motorcycles in Niger at the Kouré Giraffe Reserve. The attack began around 10 am when the French nationals and their tour guide entered the Giraffe reserve located roughly 40 miles east of the capital, Niamey. Senior ministry officials stated that one victim was beheaded by militants, who then circled the French workers’ vehicle.

Four of the victims were expatriates working for the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development, a French nongovernmental organization. Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility, analyst state that the attack drew similarities to previous incidents carried out by the Al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups. The groups have conducted strikes on civilian and military targets throughout western and southern Niger.

