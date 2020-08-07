TSA’s Looking to Rapidly Verify Passengers Without Biometrics or Physical IDs

The US Transportation Security Administration is seeking alternative means to verify passenger identities at security checkpoints throughout the country, without relying on physical information or biometrics. The measures would potentially be used when travelers fail to present appropriate ID forms. This may be in the form of a digital services application that allows users to submit biographic information that can then be authenticated at security checkpoints. TSA published a request for information earlier this week that outlines the administration’s goals and views for the project.

Before the global pandemic practically halted international and domestic travel, TSA encountered, on average, 2.5 million passengers per day. According to the request for information, 600 of those daily passengers failed to present an acceptable form of identification, requiring them to prove their identity over the phone through the agency’s National Transportation Vetting Center.

