Global RiskNews Briefs

Second Canadian Sent to China’s Death Row in as Many Days

07 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

China recently imposed the death penalty on another Canadian citizen over drug offenses, deepening the rift between Canada and China after Canada arrested a well-known Chinese tech executive. Ye Jianheu was sentenced to death on Friday by the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court in the city of Foshan after he was convicted for manufacturing and transporting drugs.

No further details on Jianheu were offered other than his nationality. Five other men were convicted on similar charges after China alleged that they were accomplices in the drug-related crimes. Lu Hanchang was also sentenced to death while the four remaining men received jail terms that ranged from seven years to life. This is the fourth time a Canadian citizen has been sentenced to the death penalty in China for drug offenses since December of 2018.

