Mercedes-Benz E-Series Rife with 19 Bugs

07 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

At Black Hat 2020, a famous cybersecurity conference held virtually this year, researchers explained the process of discovery and disclosure of security flaws found in Mercedes Benz vehicles. Although the flaws have since been fixed, the bugs impacted roughly 2 million Mercedes Benz connected cars before they were patched. The Mercedes Benz E Class was released to the market despite 19 vulnerabilities present in the vehicle that could enable attackers to perform various functions such as unlock car doors and start the vehicle’s engine.

The E Class is a series of executive cars produced by Mercedes, featuring vehicle infotainment systems and other connectivity functions. In August of last year, the Sky-Go car threat research team reported the vulnerabilities to the manufacturer, and an initial fix was issued on August 26. Sky-Go is a part of the security firm 360 Group.

