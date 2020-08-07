India now has more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Just three weeks after announcing it had reached 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a statement that concedes it has reached over 2,027,000 cases of the infectious virus. The country’s healthcare systems have been crippled by the pressure of the escalating pandemic as hospitals are overwhelmed with cases and the country experiences a lack of ventilators, hospital beds, and proper equipment necessary for handling the massive influx of cases.

India’s death toll is now 41,585. India became the third country to report more than 2 million cases, trailing behind the United States at 4.9 million cases and Brazil at 2.9 million cases. This data has been compiled and released by Johns Hopkins University. India’s alarming exponential increase in infections has caused widespread concern across the country, as it took India six months to reach 1 million cases and just 21 days to reach 1.5 million.