FBI issues warning over Windows 7 end-of-life

On Monday, the FBI sent a private industry notification to US private sector partners warning about Windows 7 computers reaching their end-of-life. According to the warning, the operating system fulfilled its shelf life earlier this year. The FBI stated that they had observed threat actors targeting computer network infrastructure after the system reaches the end of life status and becomes more vulnerable to attacks.

The warning states that continuing to use Windows 7 devices within a company puts the entity at higher risk for critical attacks. The device becomes increasingly vulnerable to exploitation after several months without security updates and bug patches. Cybercriminals will continue to target these at-risk devices, and therefore companies should upgrade workstations to newer versions of the operating systems.

