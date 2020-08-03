The Israeli military has claimed to have shut down an attempted attack along its border with Syria. Israeli soldiers claim they fired at four individuals planting explosive devices along the border. Tensions have been increasing over the past several weeks between Israel and the Lebanese based militant group, Hezbollah. According to officials, Israeli special-forces units stopped the attack near a security fence, killing all four men.

The Israeli military released a short video in which the men can be spotted walking towards the fence, abruptly vanishing before a large explosion occurs overhead. Israeli forces have stated that the Syrian government is responsible for the alleged attack. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that it was likely the four men belonged to a political group called the Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of Golan.

Read More: Israel Says It Thwarted Attack Along Its Border with Syria