Global RiskNews Briefs

Israel Says It Thwarted Attack Along Its Border with Syria

03 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

The Israeli military has claimed to have shut down an attempted attack along its border with Syria. Israeli soldiers claim they fired at four individuals planting explosive devices along the border. Tensions have been increasing over the past several weeks between Israel and the Lebanese based militant group, Hezbollah. According to officials, Israeli special-forces units stopped the attack near a security fence, killing all four men.

The Israeli military released a short video in which the men can be spotted walking towards the fence, abruptly vanishing before a large explosion occurs overhead. Israeli forces have stated that the Syrian government is responsible for the alleged attack. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that it was likely the four men belonged to a political group called the Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of Golan.

Read More: Israel Says It Thwarted Attack Along Its Border with Syria

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Boko Haram grenade attack kills 15 in north Cameroon

August 3, 2020

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

July 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2