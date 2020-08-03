CyberNews Briefs

Havenly Breach Hits Over 1.3 Million Accounts

03 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Havenly, an interior design, and decor company have become the latest company to suffer from a serious data breach. Well-known dark web trader and vendor ShinyHunters posted the data of nearly 1.4 million Havenly accounts online last week, claiming that the data set was just a portion of a much bigger record trove that includes data from Dave, Pomo, and HomeChef.

According to HaveIBeenPwned, which operates as a breach notification site, the data includes personal information such as email addresses, phone numbers, locations, names, and passwords. However, Havenly reached out to customers to inform them of the breach, stating that no financial details were disclosed in the incident.

Read More: Havenly Breach Hits Over 1.3 Million Accounts

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak

August 3, 2020

Authorities Arrest Alleged 17-Year-Old ‘Mastermind’ Behind Twitter Hack

August 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2