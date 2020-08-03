CyberNews Briefs

Authorities Arrest Alleged 17-Year-Old ‘Mastermind’ Behind Twitter Hack

03 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

A 17-year-old teenager from Florida has been arrested in connection with a recent Twitter hack that targeted verified accounts and high profile individuals. The teen was allegedly the mastermind behind the attack, which raked in over $100,000 bitcoin in just one day. Two others have also been charged in connection with the attacks.

On Friday, Florida Law enforcement charged the teen with over 30 felony counts, arresting Mason Sheppard (19) and Nima Fazeli (22) on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aiding and abetting. The Twitter hack compromised 130 high-profile user accounts such as Joe Biden, Barak Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Apple, and Uber, to promote a fraudulent advance-fee bitcoin deal.

