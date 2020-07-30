Hackers Broke Into Real News Sites to Plant Fake Stories

Security firm FireEye released a report on Wednesday detailing the activity of a disinformation group it has dubbed “Ghostwriter.” The group has been creating and disseminating disinformation since at least March 2017. Ghostwriter primarily focuses on undermining NATO and the US troops in Poland and the Baltics. Ghostwriter has posted fake content all over social media and certain news sites.

FireEye’s report states that Ghostwrite went as far as hacking content management systems of legitimate news websites to post their falsified stories. FireEye also claims that the group fills their fake news stories with spoofed emails, social media, and op-eds written by the propagandists. Recent fake news articles include stories about US military aggression, NATO soldiers spreading COVID-19, NATO planning to invade Belarus, and other harmful content.

