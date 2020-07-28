CyberNews Briefs

A Cyberattack on Garmin Disrupted More Than Workouts

28 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

According to researchers, the ransomware attack that hit the navigation and fitness company Garmin didn’t just affect the website and workout services. The ransomware attack took down Garmin Connect, which is the cloud platform utilized by customers to sync user data. Pilots who use Garmin products for positioning, navigation, and other in-flight services dealt with outages as well.

FlyGarmin and Garmin Pilot app both suffered from outages that lasted days, hindering Garmin hardware used in planes. This includes flight0planning mechanisms and the ability to update mandatory FAA aeronautical databases. Garmin did not release information on this consequence of the ransomware attack until Monday when it confirmed that the issues were a result of the hack. Garmin’s services began running again on Monday, four days after the initial outages began.

Read More: A Cyberattack on Garmin Disrupted More Than Workouts

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks 19 Million Records

July 28, 2020

Attackers Exploiting High-Severity Network Security Flaw, Cisco Warns

July 28, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2