Russia Tests an Anti-Satellite Weapon, U.S. Officials Say

According to a statement released by the US Space Command on Thursday, Russia conducted an unusual anti-satellite test in early July. This has sparked concern that Russia is developing capabilities to attack American space-based systems. The test, which occurred on July 15, represents the first time that Russia has utilized a satellite in orbit to release a projectile, according to the command.

Reports of the testing comes as US and Russian officials are scheduled to meet in Vienna to discuss space systems security and related arms control issues. According to the command, the US military relies heavily on its communications satellites, and therefore the Russian testing is cause for serious concern.

