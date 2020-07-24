Pentagon Seeks New Means for Detecting Underground Nuclear Tests

The Defense Department is reportedly seeking information that will help the agency detect underground nuclear tests. The agency posted a solicitation on Saturday, stating that they plan to make up to four awards to researchers developing solutions relating to below-ground nuclear testing. Similarly, the Air Force Research Laboratory released a request for information on potential solutions for nuclear test monitoring priorities.

The Air Force solicitation focused on improving geospatial models of the Earth, which would allow experts to better determine when underground testing is occurring by analyzing seismic data. US adversaries such as North Korea occasionally perform nuclear weapons tests underground to evade detection. According to US reports, North Korea has conducted four known nuclear tests underground since Kim Jong Un entered office. In 2017, one of these tests caused seismic tremors that were felt in South Korea and China.

