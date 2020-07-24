Garmin, a smartwatch and wearable technology company, has been forced to suspend several of its services due to a ransomware attack. Garmin shut down its sites on July 23 to deal with encryption on its internal network and production systems. The company will perform maintenance for multiple days, which entails shutting down its official website, the Garmin Connect user data-syncing service, its aviation database services, and some production lines in Asia.

Garmin stated that the same attack critically impacted its call centers, and therefore the company is unable to answer customer queries through the phone, email, or online chat. The incident significantly impacted some Garmin customers who rely on the Garmin Connect service to sync data.

Read More: Garmin services and production go down after ransomware attack