Leak Exposes Private Data of Genealogy Service Users

Researchers at WizCase discovered a misconfigured ElasticSearch server that held the personal information of 60,000 Ancestry.com users. The data contained files belonging to Software MacKiev and was accidentally left open and unencrypted. The leak puts the customers at risk for cyberattack attempts, including fraud and phishing.

The data set included customers who used the Family Tree Maker service on the ancestry.com website. The data leak consisted of 25 gigabytes of user data including information such as email addresses, user location, user support messages, and technical data. According to the report released by WizCase, the majority of users whose data was leaked were US residents.