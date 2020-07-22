Adobe issues emergency fixes for critical vulnerabilities in Photoshop, Bridge, Prelude

Adobe rushed to publish emergency fixes for critical vulnerabilities the company became aware of just a week after issuing its standard monthly security update. Adobe published security advisories for another 13 vulnerabilities, 12 of which are classified as critical or high risk. The vulnerabilities lie in Adobe Photoshop, Bridge, and Prelude and could allow an attacker to compromise a target’s device.

Five of the vulnerabilities have now been patched, and Adobe has urged its users to install the updates as soon as possible. All five of the critical flaws can lead to arbitrary code execution if exploited. Adobe also stated that with so many employees continuing to work from home amid the pandemic, it is essential that users ensure their Adobe software is up to date.

