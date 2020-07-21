CyberNews Briefs

ISC Attributes Cyber-Attacks and Election Interference to Russia

21 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

The UK government’s Intelligence and Security Committee has ascertained that Russia is a highly capable cyber-actor who likely interfered in UK elections. The ISC also determined that the UK is one of Russia’s top Western intelligence targets, especially after tensions escalated over Russian aggression. The ISC also warned that Russia boasts a massive intelligence system, arguably too large and powerful to maintain the ability to act without constraint.

The ISC also stated that Russia employs organized crime groups that perform malicious and threatening cyber-activity. According to the ISC, this allows Russia to assert itself aggressively, establishing “cyber pro-positioning” on the critical national infrastructure of other countries. The report also stated that the ISC is concerned over the lack of coordination among the UK intelligence community working on the issue.

