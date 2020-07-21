According to researchers at Skybox Security, 2020 could break the record for the number of vulnerabilities reported within a calendar year. Skybox stated that there have been major increases in mobile bugs already, predicting that 2020 will end with 20,000 reported vulnerabilities. In a recent report, Skybox also highlighted that the vulnerability increase may be due to managing cyber risks when remote working.

9,000 vulnerabilities have already been reported within the first half of 2020. In 2019, the number of new CVEs was 17,304, therefore, 2020 is on track to surpass this total by the end of the year. Skybox also reports that part of the increase is due to a surge in Andriod OS flaws that have increased by 50% year-on-year between 2019 and 2020. The report also highlighted increases in new ransomware variants, including trojans, botnets, backdoors, and RATs.

Read More: Experts Predict Record 20,000 CVEs for 2020