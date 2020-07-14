U.K. Makes U-Turn on Huawei After U.S. Pressure

The British government declared that, after pressure from the US, it would ban telecom companies from purchasing new equipment manufactured by the Chinese company Huawei. British authorities stated that agencies had until 2027 to remove the company’s tech from their 5G networks, marking a significant victory for the US in fighting national security risks. The US previously restricted the sale of Huawei computer chips amid heightened tensions between the UK and China.

The tensions escalated significantly when China imposed a new security law over the former British colony of Hong Kong, and British authorities advertised an extradition offer for Hong Kong residents. New purchases of Huawei 5G equipment will be banned from the end of this year, aiming to mitigate the risk of Huawei equipment in its networks by January. The US has expressed that it would like its allies to cease its use of Huawei tech in 5G networks.

