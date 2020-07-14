CyberNews Briefs

Leaked Details of 142 Million MGM Hotel Guests Found for Sale on Dark Web

14 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Last summer, the MGM Hotel chain was hit with a cyberattack that now appears to be more expansive than previously estimated. Researchers stumbled upon a database on a dark web market listing 142 million personal details from former guests at the MGM Resorts hotels. This is evidence that the data leak from last summer may be bigger in scope, or the credentials may have come from a separate hack of DataViper.

The hacker forum states that the details are up for sale for more than $2,900. The advertisement for the stolen personal information connects the newly advertised credentials and a previously known leak of more than 10.6 million guests from last summer, which was attributed to a misconfigured cloud server.

