Iran executes man convicted of selling missile information to CIA

Iranian authorities claim that it has executed a former defense ministry employee who allegedly sold information to the US CIA. The man in question, Reza Asgari, was executed last week according to judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili. Esmaili stated that Asgari sold details on Iran’s missile program to the CIA after he retired from the defense ministry’s aerospace division.

It is unknown when Asgari was arrested, put on trial, or sentenced. The announcement was made when Esmaili responded to a query about another man convicted of spying, Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who has also been sentenced to death for providing intelligence to the CIA on movements of Iranian forces in Syria.

