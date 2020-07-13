Most Popular Home Routers Have ‘Critical’ Flaws

A recent security report from German think tank Fraunhofer Institute analyzed 127 popular home routers and concluded that most contained at least one critical security flaw. The devices, including popular ones from Netgear, Linksys, and D-Link, all contain serious vulnerabilities that are not patched in updates. The report explained that not only did the examined routers contain major flaws, but there are affected by hundreds of other known vulnerabilities.

Researchers who conducted the study examined routers based on key aspects, such as device updates, version of operating system, exploit mitigation techniques and frequency, the existence of hard-coded login credentials, and the existence of private cryptographic key material in firmware. The research shows that more effort is needed to make home routers secure.