CyberNews Briefs

Most Popular Home Routers Have ‘Critical’ Flaws

13 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

A recent security report from German think tank Fraunhofer Institute analyzed 127 popular home routers and concluded that most contained at least one critical security flaw. The devices, including popular ones from Netgear, Linksys, and D-Link, all contain serious vulnerabilities that are not patched in updates. The report explained that not only did the examined routers contain major flaws, but there are affected by hundreds of other known vulnerabilities.

Researchers who conducted the study examined routers based on key aspects, such as device updates, version of operating system, exploit mitigation techniques and frequency, the existence of hard-coded login credentials, and the existence of private cryptographic key material in firmware. The research shows that more effort is needed to make home routers secure.

Read More: Most Popular Home Routers Have ‘Critical’ Flaws

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

New study suggests virus immunity is shortlived

July 13, 2020

Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

July 13, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2