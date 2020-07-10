The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa continues to rise, however, oxygen is already low in hospitals at the epicenter of the country’s outbreak. The most recorded cases in South Africa are in the Gauteng province, which consists of the power center Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited hospitals on Friday and declared that authorities were collaborating with the industry to address the insufficient oxygen supply.

Some hospitals could not accommodate all of the patients, resulting in tents in the parking lot being erected. The tents consist of heating services, however, it is winter in South Africa and the temperature is expected to dip below freezing next week. South Africa also declared another daily record high of confirmed cases, 13,674, which raises the total to 238,339.

Read More: Oxygen already runs low as COVID-19 surges in South Africa