Nepal bans private Indian channels for airing ‘false propaganda’

Some Indian news channels will not be available in Nepal for much longer as Nepal’s cable and satellite TV providers have pledged to stop airing channels originating in India that spread false propaganda or skewed news reports. On Friday, one operator stated that the move was in response to public complaints about content broadcast about Prime Minister KP Sharma Oil.

The two South Asian countries have experienced heightened tensions after India opened a new road in the Lipulekh pass on the border of the two. Late last night, the Indian channels reportedly went blank. This occurs just days after Zee News claimed Oil had close ties with the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, who has been meeting with leaders of the Nepal Communist Party.

