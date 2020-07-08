Researchers Use AI to Spot Drone Pilots

Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have developed a system that locates the operators of a drone by analyzing how the vehicle moves through the air. This could provide law enforcement and military personnel with a solution in tracking malicious drone and preventing millions of dollars in damage. The new artificial intelligence research addresses an issue that has been on the forefront of aviation security for the past year.

Technicians can monitor radio signals to track drone pilots, however, they must be near the drone to do so and malicious operators typically cloak their transmissions to avoid detection. The academic team at Ben-Gurion found that drones behave differently depending on where the pilots are located. Therefore, by tracking the drone’s path through the sky, they were able to create an AI solution that analyzes drone movements in real-time to locate the operator.

