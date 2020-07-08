News BriefsTechnology

Researchers Use AI to Spot Drone Pilots

08 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have developed a system that locates the operators of a drone by analyzing how the vehicle moves through the air. This could provide law enforcement and military personnel with a solution in tracking malicious drone and preventing millions of dollars in damage. The new artificial intelligence research addresses an issue that has been on the forefront of aviation security for the past year.

Technicians can monitor radio signals to track drone pilots, however, they must be near the drone to do so and malicious operators typically cloak their transmissions to avoid detection. The academic team at Ben-Gurion found that drones behave differently depending on where the pilots are located. Therefore, by tracking the drone’s path through the sky, they were able to create an AI solution that analyzes drone movements in real-time to locate the operator.

Read More: Researchers Use AI to Spot Drone Pilots

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Senators Introduce Deepfake-Focused Amendment to Defense Authorization Act

July 1, 2020

Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Federal Use of Facial Recognition Tech

June 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2