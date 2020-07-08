FBI Opens a New China-Related Counterintelligence Investigation Every 10 Hours, Director Says

According to new data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, half of the agency’s 5,000 active counterintelligence investigations are related to China. According to FBI Director Chris Wray, a new counterintelligence case related to China is opened roughly every 10 hours. At an event on Tuesday, Wray stated that China continues to escalated improper activity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has been using a mix of sophisticated cyber-intrusion techniques and the corruption of trusted insiders to steal US intellectual property. Wray also stated that the attacks sometimes have an economic motivation and target the US robotics, aviation, health care, and agriculture sectors. Wray stated that this is likely part of a broader plan to subvert American economic dominance.

