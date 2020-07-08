Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization

President Donald Trump has moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, announcing the move yesterday despite calls from the EU and other organizations. President Trump stated that he intended to pull out of the UN agency and redirect funds elsewhere in late may, accusing the WHO of being under China’s control during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the process could take up to a year, Trump has now notified the UN and Congress of this move. A spokesman for the Un secretary-general confirmed that they had received the withdrawal notification, effective as of 6 July 2021. The leading Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Robert Menendez, stated that the POTUS officially withdrew from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic.

