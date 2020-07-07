CyberNews Briefs

Purple Fox Exploit Kit Adds Two Microsoft Vulnerabilities

07 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Security company Proofpoint has disclosed two new Microsoft exploits that have been coded into Purple Fox, which is an exploit kit that has evolved drastically over the past year. The new updates show that cybercriminals are investing in infection tools and putting time and energy into increasing their capabilities to help spread their malware onto targets’ systems. However, Proofpoint also stated that exploit kits are declining as an attack technique.

Exploit kits are tools that deliver malware onto devices automatically via a website and is an automated threat that typically utilized compromised websites to scan for vulnerable browsers. Purple Fox was initially a fileless downloader Trojan malware that was delivered via an exploit kit called Rig. In 2018, it had infected at least 30,000 users. Trend Micro noted that it was downloading and executing crypto-mining malware. However, last year it switched from the Nullsoft Scriptable Install System to Windows PowerShell.

Read More: Purple Fox Exploit Kit Adds Two Microsoft Vulnerabilities

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Keeper Threat Group Rakes in $7M from Hundreds of Compromised E-Commerce Sites

July 8, 2020

Hackers Are Exploiting a 5-Alarm Bug in Networking Equipment

July 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2