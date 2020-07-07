Hisham al-Hashimi: Leading Iraqi security expert shot dead in Baghdad

On Monday night, top security expert Hisham al-Hashimi was killed near his home in the Ziyouna district of Baghdad in a drive-by shooting consisting of two gunmen riding a motorbike. Al-Hashimi advised government agencies and is a leading figure on armed groups, appearing frequently in the media

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, al-Hashimi had been reportedly threatened by the Sunni jihadist group Islamic State and Shia militias. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi blamed groups operating “outside the law” for the attacks. Mr. al-Kadhimi also vowed to pursue the killers until they were punished.

