EDP energy giant confirms Ragnar Locker ransomware attack

07 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) confirmed that they had suffered a ransomware attack affecting its parent corporation’s systems. EDPR NA currently boasts 11,500 employees and delivers energy to over 11 million people, making it the world’s 4th largest producer of wind energy. EDP NA’s parent corporation is the Portuguese multinational energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP).

The company experienced a ransomware attack on information systems in mid-April of 2020, however, it discovered that unauthorized third parties had accessed its computing systems on May 8. In a breach notification sent to customers, EDP stated that they promptly reported the behavior to law enforcement authorities. The cybercriminals behind the attack requested $10 million in ransom, threatening to release over 10 TB of stolen data on billing, contracts, transactions, clients, and partners to the public.

