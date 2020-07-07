Global RiskNatural DisastersNews Briefs

Death toll from flooding in Japan rises to 50, dozen missing

07 Jul 2020

 After a weekend of deadly rains beginning on Friday that expanded across several Japenese towns on Tuesday, at least 50 people have died and over a dozen remain missing. Japan’s southern region of Kyushu has experienced severe flooding as more rain is predicted to fall on the region in the coming days. Soldiers continue to search for missing people as the death toll rises

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported that 49 victims were from riverside towns within the Kumamoto prefecture, while the outlying victim was from a different prefecture. Roughly 3 million residents were advised to evacuate across Kyushu, which is Japan’s third-largest island, as the flooding continues to worsen. Some residents took up a shelter at a park, sleeping on blue tarps over the dirt ground with no partitions. The village office’s electricity and communications have been offline as a result of the heavy downpour.

