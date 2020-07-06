House Subcommittee Again Takes Aim at Amazon over Ring Surveillance

The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has been pursuing Amazon over the company’s Ring doorbell camera technology as concerns over privacy, surveillance, and civil liberties continue to increase. The subcommittee Chairman wrote a letter on Thursday seeking assurances from Amazon that the Ring Inc. subsidiary would adhere to Amazon’s one-year moratorium on law enforcement’s use of Amazon-made facial recognition technology.

After civil unrest over police brutality, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, and other tech giants decided to temporarily prohibit the use of facial recognition technologies by law enforcement, however, Ring has not announced that they plan to follow this moratorium alongside its parent company, Amazon. The subcommittee stated that they are particularly concerned with Ring’s partnerships with the police and functions on the cameras that allow users to share video footage directly with local police departments.

