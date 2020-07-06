Books in Hong Kong libraries have been pulled from the shelves following strict new laws imposed on Hong Kong by China. The new national security law for Hong Kong is being used to restrict political discussion and prosecute those who speak out against the government. Several pro-democracy books were pulled from circulation over the weekend, including two by the activist Joshua Wong and one by lawmaker Tanya Chan.

The books are pending a review for compliance with the new security law, which severely restricts government criticism. A spokeswoman for the government did not comment on how many books were affected, however, she did state that legal advice will be sought in the review process. Tanya Chan stated that the actions undermined assurances that the new law would not affect a large number of people.

Read More: Hong Kong Libraries Pull Books for Review Under China’s Security Law