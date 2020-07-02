News BriefsTechnology

These Robots Are The Key To Reopening After The Pandemic

02 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

CO-founder of Akara Robotics Conor McGinn has been exploring opportunities in robotics that would help prevent the spread of COIVD-19. One of these possibilities is combining UV light and AI-based robots that could effectively clean surfaces and areas with the capability of UV light to kill pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and funguses. UV light cleaning works both in the air and on various surfaces, therefore, is more effective and practical than traditional chemical disinfectants.

McGinn sees robotics as a potential solution to businesses reopening and maintaining cleanliness as a health precaution. Akara Robotics focuses on developing robots for the healthcare industry, doubling down to create new technologies that would relieve the stress of living through a global pandemic and reduce transmission rates. The cleaning robot, named Violet, is currently being tested in hospitals in Ireland, as it is designed for usage in rooms with sensitive equipment. However, the company plans to expand into other high-risk hospital locations over time.

Read More: These Robots Are The Key To Reopening After The Pandemic

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

June 30, 2020

As in U.S., Covid-19 Risk in Britain Is Higher for Minority Groups

June 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2