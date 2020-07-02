These Robots Are The Key To Reopening After The Pandemic

CO-founder of Akara Robotics Conor McGinn has been exploring opportunities in robotics that would help prevent the spread of COIVD-19. One of these possibilities is combining UV light and AI-based robots that could effectively clean surfaces and areas with the capability of UV light to kill pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and funguses. UV light cleaning works both in the air and on various surfaces, therefore, is more effective and practical than traditional chemical disinfectants.

McGinn sees robotics as a potential solution to businesses reopening and maintaining cleanliness as a health precaution. Akara Robotics focuses on developing robots for the healthcare industry, doubling down to create new technologies that would relieve the stress of living through a global pandemic and reduce transmission rates. The cleaning robot, named Violet, is currently being tested in hospitals in Ireland, as it is designed for usage in rooms with sensitive equipment. However, the company plans to expand into other high-risk hospital locations over time.

