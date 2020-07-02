CyberNews Briefs

New Android Spyware Tools Emerge in Widespread Surveillance Campaign

02 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Brand new Android spyware tools have been discovered being deployed in a widespread APT campaign designed to spy on the Uyghur ethnic minority group. Researchers discovered the surveillance campaign, which dates back to 2013 and includes three never-before-seen surveillance tools, through analyzing trojanized legitimate applications.

The campaign’s Android surveillance tools, called SilkBean, GoldenEagle, and CarbonSteal, work together to gather and exfiltrate personal user data to attacker-operated command and control servers. According to Lookout security researchers, the malware maintained functionality of the applications they were impersonating, however, below the surface level they were running a multitude of hidden malicious capabilities.

Read More: New Android Spyware Tools Emerge in Widespread Surveillance Campaign

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

