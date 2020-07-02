Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani

02 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump for his involvement in the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January. Trump is one of 36 people who now have a warrant out for their arrest in relation to the death of the general, Qasem Soleimani, who was previously commander of the Islamic Revolution Gaurd Corps.

According to the Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr, Trump is at the top of the list in regards to the warrants. Mehr also stated that Trump would be prosecuted as soon as his presidential term ends. Iran also stated that it had asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the 36 individuals, however, it is unlikely that Interpol will grant this request as it violates a rule that the organization intervenes in political, military, or religious activities.

