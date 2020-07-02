Hundreds arrested as crime chat network cracked

According to the National Crime Agency, a top-secret communications system used by criminals to trade weapons and drugs has been penetrated by law enforcement. Major crime figures were among 746 people arrested as a result of the platform being compromised by officials. The messages on EncroChat were intercepted and decoded, leading to the arrests. More than two tons of drugs, several dozen guns, and £54m in cash have been seized according to the NCA.

The NCA worked with forces across Europe on the takedown, reportedly preventing people from being murdered after monitoring planned threats to life on the platform. The operation lasted over three months and involved law enforcement agencies from across Europe has had the biggest impact on organized crime gangs in recent history.

