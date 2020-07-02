Global RiskNews Briefs

Hundreds arrested as crime chat network cracked

02 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

According to the National Crime Agency, a top-secret communications system used by criminals to trade weapons and drugs has been penetrated by law enforcement. Major crime figures were among 746 people arrested as a result of the platform being compromised by officials. The messages on EncroChat were intercepted and decoded, leading to the arrests. More than two tons of drugs, several dozen guns, and £54m in cash have been seized according to the NCA.

The NCA worked with forces across Europe on the takedown, reportedly preventing people from being murdered after monitoring planned threats to life on the platform. The operation lasted over three months and involved law enforcement agencies from across Europe has had the biggest impact on organized crime gangs in recent history.

Read More: Hundreds arrested as crime chat network cracked

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made ‘total mistake’ by including it in warning

June 26, 2020

LinkedIn ‘Job Offers’ Targeted Aerospace, Military Firms With Malware

June 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2