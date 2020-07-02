DHS Looks to Expand Tracking of Election Interference Through Social Media

The Homeland Security Department is planning on tapping into custom-curated algorithms and commercially offered services to trace deliberate efforts by foreign state and non-state actors. Since US election interference has been an issue in past elections, with the 2020 Presidental Election forthcoming the DHS is taking the issue very seriously. The DHS will attempt to capture any deliberate efforts by threat actors to sway Americans’ views via social media leading up to election day in November.

The Office of Intelligence and Analysis Cyber Mission Center released a solicitation asking contractors to weigh in on what services they can provide to further these efforts and analyze potential foreign influence using social media to manipulate US voters. These efforts will enhance election security.

