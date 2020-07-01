German Special Forces unit to be dissolved, source says, after reported far-right links

On Tuesday, a source reported to CNN that an elite German military unit will be disbanded. The group, called the Second Commando Company of the KSK, announced the disbanding after reports that the group had a number of extreme right-wing members. The KSK was designed in the 1990s to be the equivalent of US Special Operations Command, according to the German government.

The group operated as the unified command for the German Army special forces, however, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated on Tuesday that she had ordered to dissolve the group. Kramp-Karrenbauer stated that the group had become partially independent from the chain of command, criticizing it for ‘toxic leadership culture.’ The group is known to have links to extreme right-wing ideologies, and an individual who had strong ties to the KSK came under fire after a stash of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized at his home.