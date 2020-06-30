Global RiskNews Briefs

Trump Administration Draws Bipartisan Pressure Over Russia ‘Bounty’ Intelligence

30 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, Republican and Democratic lawmakers united to demand that the White House hand over information indicating that Russia has paid bounties to insurgents to kill American forces in Afghanistan. The lawmakers also called on Trump to explain why he was not briefed on the apparent threat to the US forces abroad. Senior Republican Congressmen, who are typically supportive of President Trump, also called for verification of intelligence, stating that this was a serious issue.

Representative Mac Thornberry (R) of Texas stated that any information with a hint of credibility that would endanger service members should have been briefed immediately to the commander in chief. The White House restated that neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence was briefed on the classified information, which claimed that Moscow was offering bounties to kill US service members.

