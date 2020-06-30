On Tuesday, the European Union announced that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 select countries, however, this list does not include the US. This is due to soaring coronavirus infections in many US states, such as Texas and Florida. Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil, and India will also be banned from entering the EU.

The economic impacts of the pandemic and lockdown measures have devastated popular tourist attractions in the south of the EU such as Greece, Italy, and Spain, and these countries are desperate to have a tourist season this summer. This will boost the economy and breathe some life into damaged tourism industries.

Read More: EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists